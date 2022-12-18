Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

