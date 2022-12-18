Polymath Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $157.81 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

