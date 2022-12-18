Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $94.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Post by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,054,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Post by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $95.83.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

