Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of USMV opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

