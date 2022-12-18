Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 7,070 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VUG stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

