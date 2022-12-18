Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $767,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $440.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.96 and a 200-day moving average of $440.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

