Prosperity Planning Inc. Takes $491,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.12 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31.

