Pundi X (New) Price Down 9% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $90.71 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35248552 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,132,426.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

