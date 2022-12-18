Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.05

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $213.63 million and approximately $22.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00012193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.95 or 0.07088383 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00071655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022103 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,457,944 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.