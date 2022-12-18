QUASA Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $97.23 million and approximately $124,780.18 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128813 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $124,484.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

