R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

