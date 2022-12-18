Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $61.42 million and $1.58 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.01502411 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010286 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020960 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032403 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.09 or 0.01683349 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.