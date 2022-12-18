Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 242,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.1% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

