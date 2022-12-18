Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.