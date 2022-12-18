RAMP Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and $39,179.20 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

