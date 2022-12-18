Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $236.69 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $886.89 or 0.05309419 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00486394 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.96 or 0.28819083 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,004,537,931 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

