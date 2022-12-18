RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Stock Performance
RNWK opened at $0.73 on Thursday. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%.
Institutional Trading of RealNetworks
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
See Also
