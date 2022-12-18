RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

RNWK opened at $0.73 on Thursday. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

RealNetworks Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,049,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

