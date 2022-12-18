Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

