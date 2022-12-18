Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC lowered Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.62) to GBX 499 ($6.12) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $696.33.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.