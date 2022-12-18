Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
RGLS opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
