Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

About Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.