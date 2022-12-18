Reviewing Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplitude and SolarWinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million 8.63 -$74.98 million ($0.82) -15.56 SolarWinds $718.63 million 2.00 -$51.41 million ($5.86) -1.52

Analyst Recommendations

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amplitude and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 1 5 0 2.83 SolarWinds 1 3 0 0 1.75

Amplitude currently has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 90.33%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplitude is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -41.05% -25.09% -18.08% SolarWinds -131.10% 1.91% 0.84%

Volatility & Risk

Amplitude has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplitude beats SolarWinds on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including websites, servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides a suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and web performance management; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

