Reviewing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -222.20% -32.22% -22.54% Zillow Group -3.01% -3.16% -1.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 17.68 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.05 -$527.78 million ($1.16) -31.08

This table compares Grab and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grab.

Volatility and Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grab and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 5 10 0 2.56 Zillow Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 68.76%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Grab on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

