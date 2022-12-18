RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.83.

RingCentral stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

