Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DRS stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $600.39 million, a P/E ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions.

