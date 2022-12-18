Robert W. Baird Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $155.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

