Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $3,627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $18,989,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

