Round Dollar Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $13.95 or 0.00083372 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $72,053.37 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.34 or 0.05411799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00490088 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.39 or 0.29037946 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.