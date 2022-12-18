Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.14.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.