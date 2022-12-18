SafeMoon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.71 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One SafeMoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $10.71 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $854.75 or 0.05094749 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00489924 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,870.09 or 0.29028263 BTC.
SafeMoon Profile
SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,000,526,881,983 tokens. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com.
SafeMoon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.