Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 2.9 %

SALM opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $66.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

