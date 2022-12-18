Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €36.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

EPA RNO opened at €32.70 ($34.42) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.20. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($106.00).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

