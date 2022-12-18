Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $22.77 million and $20.59 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00029857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

