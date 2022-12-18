Santos FC Fan Token Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00029082 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

