Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading 97.9% Lower Over Last Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 95.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 97.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,192.61 and approximately $73.77 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,905,350 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.000033 USD and is down -98.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $27.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

