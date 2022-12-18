Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,706,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after acquiring an additional 581,316 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

