Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after purchasing an additional 618,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,055. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

