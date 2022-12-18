Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

