Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Advisory Alpha LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $82,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.