Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

