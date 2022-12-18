Scotiabank Lowers Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) to Underperform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

