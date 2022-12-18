Scotiabank Lowers Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) to Underperform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.30.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
