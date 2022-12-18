Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 164,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
