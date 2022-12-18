Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.60%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 164,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

