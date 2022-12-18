Secret Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $23.71 million and $3,936.46 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00117995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00203387 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054144 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040761 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00734643 USD and is down -17.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,181.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

