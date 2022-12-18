SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.
SecureWorks Stock Down 0.3 %
SCWX opened at $5.81 on Friday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
