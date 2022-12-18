SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

SCWX opened at $5.81 on Friday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 25.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 209,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

