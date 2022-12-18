Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.73. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

