Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,140,000 after buying an additional 64,152 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $90.34 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28.

