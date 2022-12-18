Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Raised by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $321,036,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

