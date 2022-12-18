Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Rises By 13.3%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,133.0 days.

Aedifica Stock Performance

Shares of AEDFF stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEDFF shares. HSBC started coverage on Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Aedifica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Stories

