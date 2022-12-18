Short Interest in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Increases By 6.0%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $242.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.48. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

