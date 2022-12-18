Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Decreases By 14.6%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 931,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.44. 540,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.