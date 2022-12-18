Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Declines By 11.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,830,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

