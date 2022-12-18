Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Declines By 11.5%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,830,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.